Kukan was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Kukan made his season debut for the Blue Jackets on Thursday, blocking three shots during 13:34 of ice time. The 24-year-old blueliner will likely be recalled again after the All-Star break to provide depth, especially with Seth Jones dealing with an illness now.

