Kukan blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Flames.

Kukan is irrelevant in all fantasy formats, as the defenseman has managed just a single point in six appearances this season. Over his career, the 26-year-old has never played more than 25 games in a season, and Kukan's career-high for points in a campaign is five, in 2018-19. Look elsewhere for blueline depth.