Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Not much going on
Kukan blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Flames.
Kukan is irrelevant in all fantasy formats, as the defenseman has managed just a single point in six appearances this season. Over his career, the 26-year-old has never played more than 25 games in a season, and Kukan's career-high for points in a campaign is five, in 2018-19. Look elsewhere for blueline depth.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Stuck in press box•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Collects first points of campaign•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Stuck as depth piece•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Returns from assignment•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Heads out on assignment•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Set to sit Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.