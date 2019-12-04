Kukan scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The defenseman had yet to light the lamp in 62 career NHL games coming into Tuesday, but you'd never know it based on his first goal -- Kukan took a cross-ice pass from Sonny Milano as he skated in from the blue line, then sniped the top corner over Darcy Kuemper's shoulder with a wicked wrist shot from the circle. With Zach Werenski (shoulder) sidelined, the Jackets are still trying to determine their best power-play alignments, and Kukan manned the point with Ryan Murray on the second unit in this one. Given his success, expect him to keep seeing time with the man advantage despite his limited offensive resume.