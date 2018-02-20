Kukan (upper body) is likely to miss four weeks of action, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

This is a bleak prognosis for the burgeoning rookie, who's managed four helpers and a plus-3 rating in 10 games. Look for the Blue Jackets to start relying on Ryan Murray, a fifth-year defenseman accustomed to working on the power play -- although we're not aware of any immediate plans for Murray to be situation in that special teams spot.