Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Recalled by big club
The Blue Jackets recalled Kukan from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
The Jackets sent Kukan to their minor-league affiliate Wednesday morning, perhaps with the expectation that Ryan Murray (upper body) would be available for Thursday's game against Colorado, but the 24-year-old blueliners subsequent promotion suggests that won't be the case. Kukan has notched one goal and 12 assists in 27 games with AHL Cleveland this campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...