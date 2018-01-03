The Blue Jackets recalled Kukan from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Jackets sent Kukan to their minor-league affiliate Wednesday morning, perhaps with the expectation that Ryan Murray (upper body) would be available for Thursday's game against Colorado, but the 24-year-old blueliners subsequent promotion suggests that won't be the case. Kukan has notched one goal and 12 assists in 27 games with AHL Cleveland this campaign.

