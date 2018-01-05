Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Sent down to minors
Kukan was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Despite frequently being called up by the Blue Jackets, Kukan has yet to make his 2017-18 debut, having last appeared in an NHL game during the 2015-16 campaign. The blueliner's demotion could be an indication that Ryan Murray (upper body) is nearing his return, although the Monsters are in action against AHL Rockford on Saturday, which would allow the organization to bring him back in time for Sunday's tilt versus Florida.
