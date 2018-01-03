Kukan was demoted to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Monsters are in action Wednesday against AHL Chicago, so Kukan could be recalled following an appearance in that contest and be back with the Blue Jackets in time for Thursday's clash with Colorado. If, however, injured defenseman Ryan Murray (upper body) is given the all-clear to return, it could be awhile before Kukan gets another look in the NHL.

