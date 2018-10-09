Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Set to sit Tuesday
Kukan will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus Colorado, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Scott Harrington is set to replace Kukan in the lineup, having just been activated off injured reserve. The 25-year-old Swiss-born rearguard failed to register a point in Columbus' first two games and posted a minus-1 rating.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Will represent Team Switzerland•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Activated off IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Inks extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Projected to miss four weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Leaves with injury Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...