Kukan heads into the All-Star break with zero points and a minus-1 rating in nine games on the season.

The Jackets' seventh defenseman hasn't had many opportunities to break into the game day lineup, and he's already been sent to AHL Cleveland on a conditioning assignment once after spending too much time in the press box. Barring an injury ahead of him on the depth chart, Kukan's fortunes aren't likely to change much in the second half.