Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Stuck in press box
Kukan was inactive for Saturday's win over the Hurricanes.
Rookie Vladislav Gavrikov has seized control of the sixth spot on the Jackets' deep blue line, leaving Kukan and Scott Harrington in the press box for now. Kukan scored five points, all assists, with a plus-6 rating in 25 games last season for the club.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Collects first points of campaign•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Stuck as depth piece•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Returns from assignment•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Heads out on assignment•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Set to sit Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Will represent Team Switzerland•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.