Kukan was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.

Kukan has yet to make his debut at hockey's highest level, but he leads all defensemen on the AHL's Monsters with 12 points in 27 games this season. While he's attempting to break into the NHL, Kukan is more polished than what meets the eye, as he spent parts of six seasons plying his trade in his native Switzerland from 2009-15.

