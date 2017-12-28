Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Summoned to Blue Jackets
Kukan was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Kukan has yet to make his debut at hockey's highest level, but he leads all defensemen on the AHL's Monsters with 12 points in 27 games this season. While he's attempting to break into the NHL, Kukan is more polished than what meets the eye, as he spent parts of six seasons plying his trade in his native Switzerland from 2009-15.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Inks extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Demoted to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Recalled from Lake Erie•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Assigned to AHL Lake Erie•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Surprising plus-minus performer Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Rejoins Blue Jackets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...