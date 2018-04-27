Kukan will play for Team Switzerland at the IIHF World Hockey Championship, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Kukan was used sparingly by the Blue Jackets this season, but he played pretty well when he was inserted into the lineup, picking up four assists while posting a plus-2 rating in 11 contests. The 24-year-old blueliner will hope to use the World Championship as an opportunity to prove he deserves a regular spot in Columbus' lineup in 2018-19.