Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Will represent Team Switzerland
Kukan will play for Team Switzerland at the IIHF World Hockey Championship, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Kukan was used sparingly by the Blue Jackets this season, but he played pretty well when he was inserted into the lineup, picking up four assists while posting a plus-2 rating in 11 contests. The 24-year-old blueliner will hope to use the World Championship as an opportunity to prove he deserves a regular spot in Columbus' lineup in 2018-19.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Activated off IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Inks extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Projected to miss four weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Leaves with injury Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Grabs first NHL point Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...