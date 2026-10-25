Mateychuk scored a goal, tallied a plus-1 rating, put two shots on net and recorded six blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Vegas.

Mateychuk recorded the Blue Jackets' lone goal of regulation Saturday off a feed from winger Kent Johnson. The 22-year-old Mateychuk proved to be a more-than-capable goal scorer from the blue line last season with 13 tallies across 75 games, and he's starting to heat up in that category once again in 2026-27. Overall, he's up to three points, 20 shots on net and 17 blocked shots over nine appearances. Expect him to record his first season north of 100 shots on net from his top-four defensive pairing. He's a name to keep an eye on in deep fantasy leagues given his two-way upside and usage in all situations.