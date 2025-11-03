Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Banged up following loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Dean Evason said after Sunday's loss to the Islanders that Mateychuk is banged up, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
While the exact nature and severity of Mateychuk's injury aren't yet clear, he saw a season-low 13:01 of ice time in the loss. The 21-year-old hasn't yet missed any games this year, and it's not yet clear whether his ailment will impact his availability for Wednesday's game against Calgary.
