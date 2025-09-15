Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Battling groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk will be limited at the start of training camp due to a groin injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Monday.
Mateychuk saw action in 45 regular-season games for the Blue Jackets as a rookie last year in which he recorded four goals, nine helpers and 26 hits while averaging 18:02 of ice time. If the 21-year-old blueliner can overcome his injury before Opening Night against the Predators on Oct. 9, he should be a near lock to top the 20-point threshold this year and could even land in the 25-30 point range.
