Mateychuk scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

Mateychuk's tally broke up Logan Thompson's shutout bid at 5:50 of the third period. The 21-year-old Mateychuk has four points over his last 10 games while playing in a top-four role on the Blue Jackets' defense. The blueliner is at a career-high five goals while adding four assists, 25 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating over 22 appearances. His scoring efficiency will drop over time, but that should be offset by a few more assists, and he should have no trouble surpassing his 13-point output from 45 games last year.