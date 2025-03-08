Mateychuk was called up from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Mateychuk will be eligible for the AHL playoffs after a pair of paper moves got him down to the AHL and back to the NHL on Friday. The 20-year-old figures to close out 2024-25 with the big club, where he has five points over his first 25 appearances.
