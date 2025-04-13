Mateychuk notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Capitals.

Mateychuk has remained steady with a goal and six helpers over his last 11 outings. He's been a little sheltered but is still playing in a top-four role during a playoff push, showing the trust the Blue Jackets have in him at just 20 years old. He's now at 13 points, 41 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 42 appearances this season.