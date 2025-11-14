Mateychuk scored a goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Mateychuk fired back after the Oilers tied the game at 2-2 in the middle of the second period, answering a Leon Draisaitl goal just 30 seconds later. Mateychuk has four points over his last six games and has looked decent in a top-four role for the bulk of this season. He's at four goals, seven points, 17 shots on net, 13 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 16 appearances. He won't score goals at this pace all year, but he should have no trouble surpassing his 13-point output from 45 games as a rookie last year.