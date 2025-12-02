Mateychuk scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Mateychuk has two goals and an assist over his last five games. This goal was his first career power-play point, though he hasn't seen consistent usage with the man advantage this season since Zach Werenski sees a lot of time in that role. Mateychuk is up to six goals, 10 points, 26 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 25 appearances. He's worth consideration in deeper fantasy formats based on what he's already done, and his offense could grow into something with more widespread appeal.