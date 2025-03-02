Mateychuk scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 Stadium Series win over the Red Wings.

Mateychuk's third NHL goal will be a memorable one, as he opened the scoring at 5:31 of the second period outdoors at Ohio Stadium. The 20-year-old blueliner is up to five points, 23 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 23 appearances. Mateychuk has handled a top-four role lately, and with two goals over four contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, he appears to be settling in at the NHL level.