Mateychuk had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Kraken on Thursday.
It's his first NHL goal and first multi-point NHL game, and he also blocked six shots, another career mark. Mateychuk is part of Columbus' youth movement, and his upside is high. He had 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 27 AHL games prior to his call-up.
