Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Game-time call Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk (undisclosed) didn't practice Tuesday and is questionable to face the Flames on Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Mateychuk scored in Sunday's clash with the Islanders but logged a mere 13:01 of ice time due to his undisclosed injury. With Erik Gudbranson (hip) still on the shelf, the Jackets will have to give Dysin Mayo his season debut if Mateychuk is unable to play.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Banged up following loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Pots goal in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Good to go•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Unavailable for Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Still sidelined versus Pens•