Mateychuk (undisclosed) didn't practice Tuesday and is questionable to face the Flames on Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Mateychuk scored in Sunday's clash with the Islanders but logged a mere 13:01 of ice time due to his undisclosed injury. With Erik Gudbranson (hip) still on the shelf, the Jackets will have to give Dysin Mayo his season debut if Mateychuk is unable to play.