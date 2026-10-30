Mateychuk scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Mateychuk is on an impressive run for a young defenseman, scoring in three straight games. His offense was a little stagnant early in the campaign, but he's now at four goals, one assist, 23 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances. As long as he stays in the top four and on a power-play unit, Mateychuk should be productive enough to help as a depth blueliner in fantasy, though he also carries the upside of youth.