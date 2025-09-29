default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mateychuk (groin) will play in Tuesday's exhibition matchup versus Washington, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Mateychuk will make his preseason debut after being hampered by a groin injury during training camp. He registered four goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and 26 hits across 45 regular-season games in 2024-25.

More News