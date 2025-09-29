Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk (groin) will play in Tuesday's exhibition matchup versus Washington, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Mateychuk will make his preseason debut after being hampered by a groin injury during training camp. He registered four goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and 26 hits across 45 regular-season games in 2024-25.
