Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Lights lamp in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Mateychuk extended his point streak to four games (one goal, four assists). The goal was his first since Dec. 1 versus the Devils. The 21-year-old blueliner continues to grow into a top-four role, and he's seen increased power-play time since Zach Werenski (lower body) exited the lineup. Mateychuk is at seven goals, 17 points, 43 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 19 hits through 37 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.
