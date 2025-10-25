Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Nets lone goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.
Mateychuk has scored in back-to-back games. He appears to be growing more comfortable in a top-four role, which bodes well for his continued contributions on offense. The blueliner has three points, nine shots on net, five hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven appearances to begin the season. Mateychuk has plenty of upside, so the 21-year-old should be on the radar in fantasy, especially if he eventually lands on a power-play unit.
