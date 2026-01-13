Mateychuk (upper body) will be sidelined for Tuesday's home game versus the Flames, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

General manager Don Waddell conveyed to reporters that he doesn't expect Mateychuk to miss much time if his doctor's visit goes well. Tuesday's evaluation will be a second opinion for Mateychuk, as the blueliner was assessed by a different doctor Monday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site. Due to Mateychuk's absence, Dante Fabbro will slide into a top-four role, while Jake Christiansen is set to draw back into the lineup Tuesday.