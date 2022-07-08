Mateychuk was selected 12th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Mateychuk is the next best fantasy defender after Ivan Jiricek and Simon Nemek in this year's class. He fits the profile of a top modern-NHL defender -- dynamic skater, great vision and excellent in transition. He also has a big shot, good smarts, and makes strong decisions, and that made him one of the best rovers -- sorry, defenders in the CHL this season. Mateychuk's game has a bit of Morgan Rielly in it, and that could make him a future fantasy star. But he's 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds (and somehow looks even smaller), and more than a few scouts have wondered if he can handle today's big, fast NHL forwards. But many more think he can -- rovers rarely spend much time in their own zone because they get the puck up and out fast. A top-four role (and maybe more) is in his future.