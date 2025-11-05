Mateychuk (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Flames on Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

While Mateychuk won't be in action Wednesday, he is traveling with the team and could still be an option for Saturday's clash with the Canucks. In his stead, Dysin Mayo will make his Columbus debut against the Flames. After a slow start to the year, the 21-year-old Mateychuk appears to have found his game, registering three goals, one assist and 10 shots in his last seven outings.