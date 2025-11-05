Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Officially ruled out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Flames on Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
While Mateychuk won't be in action Wednesday, he is traveling with the team and could still be an option for Saturday's clash with the Canucks. In his stead, Dysin Mayo will make his Columbus debut against the Flames. After a slow start to the year, the 21-year-old Mateychuk appears to have found his game, registering three goals, one assist and 10 shots in his last seven outings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Banged up following loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Pots goal in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Good to go•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Unavailable for Saturday•