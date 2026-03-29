Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Opens scoring early in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Mateychuk tallied just 31 seconds into the contest, snapping a five-game drought. The 21-year-old defenseman has shown his skills, especially as a finisher with 12 goals and 29 points over 66 appearances. He's shooting 16.0 percent, which makes him a risky bet to replicate his efficiency in future seasons. Mateychuk has added 75 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating while mainly playing in the top four.
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