Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Pots goal in Tuesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Mateychuk's offense hasn't popped yet in 2025-26, but he has been on the top pairing in the last two games, replacing Dante Fabbro, who was moved down the lineup. The 21-year-old Mateychuk has two points, eight shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through six appearances. Fantasy managers should at least keep an eye on the Manitoba native, as he has significant scoring potential, though the lack of a power-play role could limit his output.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Good to go•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Unavailable for Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Still sidelined versus Pens•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Battling groin injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Joining AHL playoff run•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Contributes assist Saturday•