Mateychuk scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Mateychuk's offense hasn't popped yet in 2025-26, but he has been on the top pairing in the last two games, replacing Dante Fabbro, who was moved down the lineup. The 21-year-old Mateychuk has two points, eight shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through six appearances. Fantasy managers should at least keep an eye on the Manitoba native, as he has significant scoring potential, though the lack of a power-play role could limit his output.