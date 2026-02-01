Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Pots goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.
This was Mateychuk's first point in three games since he returned from missing six contests due to an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old defenseman had gone six outings without a point since he was on a skid prior to his absence. There are ups and downs to be expected with young players, but Mateychuk has shown plenty of promise with nine goals, 22 points, 56 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 47 appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Designated for IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Might be cleared later this week•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Remaining out Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Projected to be out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Not an option against Calgary•