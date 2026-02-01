Mateychuk scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

This was Mateychuk's first point in three games since he returned from missing six contests due to an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old defenseman had gone six outings without a point since he was on a skid prior to his absence. There are ups and downs to be expected with young players, but Mateychuk has shown plenty of promise with nine goals, 22 points, 56 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 47 appearances.