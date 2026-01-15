Mateychuk is slated to miss Thursday's game versus the Canucks, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Mateychuk's second evaluation results haven't been revealed, but it looks like he'll need to miss a second contest. The Blue Jackets will get a boost on defense with the return of Erik Gudbranson (hip) and Damon Severson (illness). Once cleared to play, Mateychuk will have a little more competition for top-four minutes.