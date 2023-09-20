Mateychuk led the Traverse City Prospect Tournament with seven assists in only two games, including five on the power play, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old blueliner was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and spent last season with WHL Moose Jaw, piling up eight goals and 65 points in 63 games. Mateychuk still has a year of junior eligibility remaining and will likely head back to Moose Jaw, especially after the Blue Jackets bolstered their blue line this offseason with veterans Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov, but he could be pushing for a spot on the Columbus power play within the next couple years.