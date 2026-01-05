Mateychuk notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Mateychuk has two goals and seven assists over his last seven games, a span that includes three multi-point efforts. The 21-year-old blueliner is up to eight goals, 21 points, 48 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 40 appearances. It took a little time for him to find his stride, but he's emerged as a production top-four blueliner who can also handle time in all situations.