Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Remaining out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk (upper body) is not expected to play Saturday versus the Penguins, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Mateychuk didn't practice Friday, so it tracks that he won't be in the lineup Saturday for this one-off road game. The Blue Jackets are home for the following five games, which could give Mateychuk the time needed to practice and return to game fitness if his injury is a short-term one.
