Mateychuk (illness) will return to the lineup versus the Kings on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
The highly-regarded defenseman missed the last three games with the illness. Mateychuk has one goal, two assists and 21 blocked shots in 12 games this season. He will play alongside Ivan Provorov on the second unit.
