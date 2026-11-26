Mateychuk (concussion) is expected to miss Friday's home clash against the Red Wings, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Mateychuk was absent from Thursday's morning skate and isn't expected to play following Portzline's report that Erik Gudbranson will draw into Friday's lineup. The 22-year-old Mateychuk suffered a hit to the head from New Jersey's Brendan Dillon on Wednesday. Prior to going down, he posted four goals, seven points, 34 shots on net and 29 blocked shots over 22 appearances this season. His status will be monitored over the coming days to determine when he'll be able to return to the lineup.