Mateychuk notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Mateychuk has two points over five games in March. The 20-year-old blueliner is seeing top-four minutes at even strength as well as time on the second power-play unit. Mateychuk is at six points, 24 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 27 appearances. He's not quite doing enough yet to be considered in redraft formats, but the 12th overall pick from 2022 has a bright future ahead.