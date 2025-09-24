Mateychuk (groin) will miss Wednesday's preseason clash with Pittsburgh, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Mateychuk is poised to make the Jackets' roster out of training camp, but will need to get back to 100 percent before Opening Night to avoid splitting his time this year between the AHL and NHL. When he was up with Columbus last year, the 21-year-old blueliner registered four goals, nine helpers and 44 shots while averaging 18:02 of ice time in 45 contests.