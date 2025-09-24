Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Still sidelined versus Pens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk (groin) will miss Wednesday's preseason clash with Pittsburgh, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Mateychuk is poised to make the Jackets' roster out of training camp, but will need to get back to 100 percent before Opening Night to avoid splitting his time this year between the AHL and NHL. When he was up with Columbus last year, the 21-year-old blueliner registered four goals, nine helpers and 44 shots while averaging 18:02 of ice time in 45 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Battling groin injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Joining AHL playoff run•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Contributes assist Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Two points in Friday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Supplies assist Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Slings helper in loss•