Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Unavailable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk (groin) won't play in Saturday's preseason game versus Pittsburgh, the Blue Jackets announced Friday.
Mateychuk's next chance to get into a preseason game will come Tuesday versus Washington. He had four goals, 13 points, 20 PIM, 26 hits and 63 blocks across 45 appearances with Columbus last year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Still sidelined versus Pens•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Battling groin injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Joining AHL playoff run•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Contributes assist Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Two points in Friday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Supplies assist Friday•