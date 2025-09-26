default-cbs-image
Mateychuk (groin) won't play in Saturday's preseason game versus Pittsburgh, the Blue Jackets announced Friday.

Mateychuk's next chance to get into a preseason game will come Tuesday versus Washington. He had four goals, 13 points, 20 PIM, 26 hits and 63 blocks across 45 appearances with Columbus last year.

