Mateychuk (illness) isn't available for Wednesday's clash against Toronto, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Mateychuk also missed Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders due to the illness. He has a goal and three points in 12 appearances in 2024-25. When Mateychuk is healthy, he might serve in a bottom-four capacity and see some time on the power play.