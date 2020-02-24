Blue Jackets' Devin Shore: Brought in via trade
Shore was acquired by the Blue Jackets from the Ducks on Monday in a swap for Sonny Milano, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Shore registered four goals, six helpers and 47 hits in 39 games for the Ducks this season. The addition of the Ontario native will help shore up the forward depth for Columbus, which has been decimated by injuries. The 25-year-old figures to take on a bottom-six role but could earn the occasional look in a second-line role.
