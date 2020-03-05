Shore scored a goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss.

The trade-deadline acquisition from Anaheim logged his first goal as a Blue Jacket, opening the scoring nine minutes into the first period. The 25-year-old received less than 10 minutes of ice time for the night and has just five goals and 12 points in 42 games on the year. Shore posted 10-plus goals and 30-plus points in each of his first two NHL seasons while with Dallas, but has bounced from the Stars to the Ducks to the Blue Jackets since the start of 2019-20. He doesn't figure to be much more than a bottom-six role player going forward.