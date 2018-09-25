Simpson was placed on waivers by the Blue Jackets on Monday, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

After signing a two-way deal with Columbus in the offseason, Simpson is expected to begin the year with AHL Cleveland, assuming he isn't claimed by another organization. The 25-year-old scored four goals and 18 points in 61 games for AHL Bakersfield last season but has only three NHL games on his resume -- all of them coming with the Oilers in 2016-17.