Simpson signed a two-year, two-way deal with Columbus on Sunday.

Simpson will play for a team other than the Oilers -- the squad that drafted him in 2011 -- for the first time of his career. The 25-year-old blueliner had 14 goals and 52 assists in four AHL seasons, so he doesn't project to be an immediate contributor with the Blue Jackets. Instead, expect Simpson to start with AHL Cleveland.