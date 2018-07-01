Blue Jackets' Dillon Simpson: Secures two-way deal with Jackets
Simpson signed a two-year, two-way deal with Columbus on Sunday.
Simpson will play for a team other than the Oilers -- the squad that drafted him in 2011 -- for the first time of his career. The 25-year-old blueliner had 14 goals and 52 assists in four AHL seasons, so he doesn't project to be an immediate contributor with the Blue Jackets. Instead, expect Simpson to start with AHL Cleveland.
More News
-
Oilers' Dillon Simpson: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Oilers' Dillon Simpson: Providing emergency reinforcement•
-
Oilers' Dillon Simpson: Put on waivers•
-
Oilers' Dillon Simpson: Secures one-year deal•
-
Oilers' Dillon Simpson: Reassigned to minors•
-
Oilers' Dillon Simpson: Promoted to parent club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...