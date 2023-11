Voronkov posted an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Voronkov has picked up a helper in each of the last three games. The 23-year-old forward set up an Adam Fantilli tally in the second period. Voronkov is up to two goals, five helpers, nine shots on net, nine hits, 15 PIM and a plus-3 rating through nine contests. While he's not shooting much, he's getting involved enough with offense and physical play to be a useful forward in deeper fantasy formats.