Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Agrees to two-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Voronkov signed a two-year, $8.35 million contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Voronkov was a restricted free agent this summer after completing his entry-level contract. He had 23 goals, 47 points, 55 PIM and 71 hits across in 73 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. Going into his third NHL season, he has a chance to reach new offensive highs while playing primarily on the second line.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Deposits goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Scores goal versus Capitals•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: First goal in 17 games•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Garners helper in Thursday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Posts pair of assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Scores in outdoor win•