Voronkov scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Voronkov had gone a couple of games without a point before breaking the short slump at a great time. He scored 1:01 into the extra session to secure the win for Columbus with his 16th goal -- and first game-winner -- of the season. The 25-year-old is up to 29 points, 90 shots on net, 51 PIM, 72 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 45 appearances. He's still playing in a third-line role, so his usage will be important to monitor for those fantasy managers who want to benefit from his all-around upside.